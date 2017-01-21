Blackhawks send IceHogs defenseman to L.A.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Saturday they have acquired forward Michael Latta from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Rockford IceHogs defenseman Cameron Schilling. Latta will report to the IceHogs.

Latta has notched two goals and four assists along with 67 penalty minutes in 29 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season. He split the previous four seasons with the Hersey Bears and Washington Capitals, skating in 113 National Hockey League games while tallying four goals and 13 helpers.

The Kitchener, Ontario native was a third-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2009 NHL Draft, and began his professional career with the Milwaukee Admirals. Latta skated in 122 regular season games with the Admirals from 2010-13, posting 53 points along with 286 penalty minutes. His AHL career includes 212 games with Milwaukee, Hersey, and Ontario with a total of 107 points to go with 501 penalty minutes.

Schilling was tied for second on the IceHogs with seven goals in the current campaign and his 17 points placed him tied for fifth. In his IceHogs career, he has 12 goals and 27 assists in 113 games.