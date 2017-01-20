Friday Night Nets - Jan. 20 Highlights and Scores

The heart of conference play is upon the high school basketball season as 815 teams took the court on Friday night, filling the nets and highlight reels with great games as races for titles heat up.

Scores are as follows, organized by gender, featured on Friday Night Nets:

BOYS

Boylan 52, Hononegah 49

East 45, Harlem 42

Auburn 49, Belvidere 41

Jefferson 78, Belvidere North 51

Freeport 64, Guilford 49

GIRLS

Boylan 58, Hononegah 43

East 58, Harlem 55

Auburn 51, Belvidere 42

North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 29