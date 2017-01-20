Friday Night Nets - Jan. 20 Highlights and Scores

The heart of conference play is upon the high school basketball season as 815 teams took the court on Friday night, filling the nets and highlight reels with great games as races for titles heat up.
Scores are as follows, organized by gender, featured on Friday Night Nets:
BOYS
Boylan 52, Hononegah 49
East 45, Harlem 42
Auburn 49, Belvidere 41
Jefferson 78, Belvidere North 51
Freeport 64, Guilford 49
GIRLS
Boylan 58, Hononegah 43
East 58, Harlem 55
Auburn 51, Belvidere 42
North Boone 47, Rockford Christian 29
