Rockford Police: Cars left running in driveways stolen

Rockford Police say thieves stole two cars after their drivers left them running in a driveway on Friday morning.

The first car was a 20-15 Nissan Rogue.



It was stolen on 21st Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.



Ten minutes later, officers were called to Wisconsin Avenue.



The victim's 2012 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.



Both cars were left running in driveways, unattended, said police.



Officers were almost able to catch a suspect in the 21st Ave. theft, but he got away.



If you have any information on either incidents, you're asked to call Rockford Police.

