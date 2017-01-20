Suspect wanted for murder of Rockford teen

Another suspect is named in the shooting death of a Rockford teen.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Anthony Sims. He's wanted for the first degree murder of 15-year-old Lavontay Allen. Another suspect in this case, 26-year-old Latravius Stringer, was arrested Thursday.

Allen was shot and killed while in a car with his mother on December 27. Stringer is currently being held in the Walworth County Jail on local charges pending an extradition hearing. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges and a warrant was issued for a second suspect, 28-year-old Anthony Sims.