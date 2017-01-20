Auburn High students walk out of class to protest on Inauguration Day

About a dozen Auburn High School students walked out of school to protest President Trump's inauguration on Friday.



They held signs and chanted, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA."



One of the students involved said she and the others walked out of class around 2:45 p.m., about an hour before classes ended for the day.



Their mach was across the street from Auburn High.



Esther Veitch said they "sacrificed suspension for a cause larger than themselves."



It's unclear if any of them will actually be suspended when they come back to school on Monday.



13 WREX reached out to the school district for a comment after business hours, but have yet to hear back from anyone.



Veitch said the event was as an offshoot of Rockford Youth Activism.



On Saturday, she said the group is co-hosting a march against "Trump and Sexism" with the Rockford Worker Party.



It is from 12 p.m,. to 2 p.m. at the Ingersoll Centennial Park in Haight Village and is open to the public.