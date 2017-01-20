NIU Football Receives Postseason Honors

Three members of the 2016 Northern Illinois University football team have been selected to play in three college football postseason all-star games.

Linebacker Sean Folliard, left tackle Levon Myers and wide receiver Kenny Golladay were picked to play in the Tropical Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, respectively.

Myers will play for the American team under head coach and former NFL quarterback Jim Zorn. The 6-9, 310-pound Myers anchored an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the nation in 2016. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 21.

Golladay, the only Huskie wideout in school history to post consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, was selected to participate in tomorrow’s East-West Shrine Game. However, Golladay, who would have played for the East squad, will sit out the game while continuing to rehabilitate and injury he suffered in the Huskies’ final game.

Folliard was selected to play for the American team in the second annual Tropical Bowl in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was named the defensive MVP of the American Team after making a game-high six tackles, four solo, in the contest. The National Team posted a 28-14 win Jan. 14, 2017.