UPDATE: Suspect killed in Rockford bank robbery identified

Police on the scene of a bank robbery at Alpine Bank in Rockford

UPDATE (Saturday 1:45 p.m.): Rockford Police say the suspect killed in Friday afternoon's bank robbery was 34-year-old Laurence Turner of Rockford.

Police are investigating whether Turner is involved in other similar robberies that have occurred in the Rockford area over the past several months.

Police say Turner entered Alpine Bank on North Mulford Road Friday afternoon and fired a round into the ceiling. Police say he then fired at a armed security guard. The security guard returned fire and Turner was hit, according to police.

The names of the security guard and security company have not been released yet.

Rockford Police say a suspected bank robber has been shot. Police say the incident occurred at Alpine Bank in the 2200 block of North Mulford Road just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say that a security guard at the bank shot the suspect, who has died.

Sources say the suspect ran into the bank with his gun drawn. Police believe he did fire his gun inside the bank.

Sources say the suspect ran up to the teller line. An armed security guard was standing nearby, noticed what was happening and shot the suspect. The suspect then fell to the ground.

Alpine Bank said all of its employees are safe. The Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said he has been called to the scene.

FBI officers are on the scene. They are investigating the robbery along with Rockford Police.

