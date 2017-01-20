State Police warn of new phone scam

The Illinois State Police is warning the public of a phone scam that is currently going on around the state.

ISP says that a number of people have reported receiving automated messages telling them that they are under criminal investigation and asking them to send $600. Police say the voice in the message appears to be a male with a foreign accent.

Police say the phone number that shows up on the caller ID is faked and appears as (847) 608-3200. These calls are not from police and ISP says they will never call to solicit money.

ISP encourages anyone who believes they have been the victim of this phone scam to call State Police at (847)294-4400 to file a report.