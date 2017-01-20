Todd Smith trial: Katrina's co-worker called to testify, defense calls for mistrial

The sixth day of the Todd Smith murder trial took place Friday with extensive testimony from Katrina Smith's friend and co-worker Guy Gabriel.

Katrina Smith left her home back in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband, Todd Smith, of Machesney Park, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors allege he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

Katrina's co-worker Guy Gabriel was called to the stand Friday and questioned about his relationship with Katrina. Gabriel said Friday that he and Katrina had been having an affair for a few weeks before her disappearance and that he had spent the night at her house several times.

On the stand, Gabriel read a number of text messages he sent to Katrina in October 2012. In the texts, Gabriel talks to Katrina about getting a divorce from Todd, tells her that she should talk to family members about her marriage problems and wishes her good luck on her upcoming job interview.

Gabriel also says that Katrina was upset about the vulgar flyers about the two of them that were found in their work parking lot. He says at the time the two were not romantically involved.

During cross examination, the defense asked Gabriel what his motive was when texting Katrina about divorcing Todd. He says he had no motive, and was merely texting his "friend, someone I cared about."

Gabriel also testified Friday that he has a pending domestic battery case out of DeKalb County involving his wife.

After the lunch break Friday, the defense asked for a mistrial, claiming that there was a hand written statement from Gabriel that was never entered into evidence. The defense saying it has a right to review that information to see if it matches what police transcribed, with one of Todd Smith's attorneys saying, "It should not be trial by surprise."

Judge Engelsma said there were no discovery violations and ruled against the motion for mistrial.

Mary Beth Thomas, a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police Crime Lab also testified. Thomas specializes in analyzing latent fingerprints. She tested the baseball bat that was recovered from Todd's home. The bat tested positive for human blood, which was a match to Katrina's DNA profile.

Thomas says prints were found on the bat, but were not a match for Todd's. The defense asked if this type of evidence shows if that bat was wiped down. Thomas says the evidence of prints shows that the bat was not wiped down.

The trial will resume Monday at 9 a.m.

