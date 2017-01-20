More charges related to food stamp fraud case

Rockford Police have announced additional charges for two people in connection with an investigation that led to the arrests of four on federal food stamp fraud charges Wednesday.

Rockford Police say Feuy Khaikham, 55, of Rockford has been charged with no FOID card and Soulivanh Bounleutay, 46, of Rockford has been charged with armed violence. Khaikham was one of the four people arrested Wednesday on fraud charges.

Rockford residents Vansy Xayvandy, 41, Aung Gyaw, 22, and Som Xayvandy, 45, were also arrested Wednesday on food stamp fraud charges. The four suspects all allegedly brought SNAP benefits from others and then illegally used those SNAP benefits. They face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.