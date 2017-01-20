Rockford man shot in the foot Friday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man shot in the foot Friday

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a man was injured during a drive-by shooting Friday. 

Police say officers were called out to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after noon Friday. When they arrived, officers spoke with a 23-year-old man from Rockford who told them that he was walking in the area Benton Street and North Longwood. 

The victim says that while he was walking, a four-door car drove past him. The victim says the driver of the car shot a gun twice out of the window before driving away.

The victim was shot once in the foot. He was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.  

