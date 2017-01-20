Rockford Police: More cars stolen while left running outside

Police say two vehicles were stolen after being left running unattended Friday morning in Rockford.

The first vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Rogue, was stolen from the 2700 block of 21st Avenue just after 7 a.m. Police say 10 minutes later officers were called to the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue after a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was also stolen.

Both vehicles were stolen from driveways of homes while running.

While checking the area officers spotted a man running from the Nissan near the 2600 block of Rudeen. Officers searched the area for about an hour, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The Hyundai was located near Nebraska and Thelma.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.