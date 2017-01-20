Oregon High School new approach to learning

For the past 100 years, high schools in America haven't changed much. "I like to tell people if Theodore Roosevelt walked into our building he would recognize this as an American high school because not much has changed," laughed Oregon High School Principal, Andrew Nelson.

Now Oregon High School is working to keep up with the times with its 'Open Program'. It's a new program for Sophomores that puts the student in charge of their own education.

Open Program teacher Aaron Sitze has taught the class for the past three years. Sitze said, "We let kids drive a car when they are 16 but we don't always let them choose their own pacing for math or English."



Now they let students go at their own pace. "Rather than us driving the vehicle and the student in the passenger seat, we flip flopped," said Sitze.

They let students find their own way in the classroom. It's Sitze has seen make a big difference in the classroom. Sitze said, "They are all self motivated and self driven. Just walking in I feel like a colleague more than a teacher sometimes."

Standard subjects are taught like math and English, but there is a community driven aspect as well.

Sophomores Ryan Lazanski and Weslee Rice are researching how they can bring kayak tours to the Rock River to increase tourism in Oregon. It's a passion of these students.

Sitze said, "The open program allows them to take their passions and run with it."

A class that is helping the community, changing education and shaping the way students learn.