Beloit man dies after weekend fire

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of a person killed in a fire in Beloit last weekend.
Authorities say 29-year-old Cody Wilson, of Beloit, died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.
Wilson was injured in a house fire in the 500 block of Liberty Avenue. Crews were called out to the fire around 11 a.m. Sunday, January 15.
Wilson was taken to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin where he died on Tuesday.
The fire and Wilson's death are both still under investigation.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.