Beloit man dies after weekend fire

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of a person killed in a fire in Beloit last weekend.

Authorities say 29-year-old Cody Wilson, of Beloit, died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

Wilson was injured in a house fire in the 500 block of Liberty Avenue. Crews were called out to the fire around 11 a.m. Sunday, January 15.

Wilson was taken to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin where he died on Tuesday.

The fire and Wilson's death are both still under investigation.