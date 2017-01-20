Beloit man dies after weekend fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Beloit man dies after weekend fire

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
BELOIT (WREX) -

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of a person killed in a fire in Beloit last weekend. 

Authorities say 29-year-old Cody Wilson, of Beloit, died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire. 

Wilson was injured in a house fire in the 500 block of Liberty Avenue. Crews were called out to the fire around 11 a.m. Sunday, January 15. 

Wilson was taken to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin where he died on Tuesday. 

The fire and Wilson's death are both still under investigation. 

