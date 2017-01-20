TODAY'S TALK: 13 News Today celebrates National Cheese Lovers Day

Calling all cheese loves; Today is National Cheese Lovers Day. It's a day to grab your favorite block of cheese and enjoy the dairy delight.
13 News Today Meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer says her go-to cheese is Pepper Jack, and has a strong dislike for Blue Cheese.
13 News Reporter Austin Loves says he likes to keep it simple with a nice sharp cheddar, while 13 News Anchor Elliot Grandia says he can eat Asiago cheese any day.
We asked viewers they're favorite cheeses. Here's what they had to say:
Shad Van Matre: Havarti. And I like to have it with more Havarti!
Dutch Hinck: American or cheddar cheese on club crackers.
Anne Remington: Cotswold, an English cheese
Dayle Miller: Mozzarella and it's best served with pizza
