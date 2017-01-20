Police investigate armed robbery outside Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center

Rockford Police say several people were robbed while coming out of the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center in downtown Rockford Thursday night.

Police say officers were called out to the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center in the 400 block of North Main just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Four victims there told police that they were leaving the building when four men came up to them and demanded their things.

The victims say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

After the suspects robbed the victims of their belongings they ran away from the area.

The suspects are described as one white or Hispanic man in his twenties, about 5'7", 135 pounds, wearing a red sweatshirt and armed with a gun, and three African-American men in the twenties, taller, all wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.