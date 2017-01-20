Car crashes into trees in Lee County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Car crashes into trees in Lee County

Posted:

One car drives off the roadway and crashes into trees in Dixon.

Early Friday morning, The Dixon Police Department assisted the Lee County Sheriff's Department in a one car crash. One car left the roadway near Harmon Road and Railway Road and crashed into nearby trees.

Three people in that car were taken to a local hospital.

