Car crashes into trees in Lee County

One car drives off the roadway and crashes into trees in Dixon.
Early Friday morning, The Dixon Police Department assisted the Lee County Sheriff's Department in a one car crash. One car left the roadway near Harmon Road and Railway Road and crashed into nearby trees.
Three people in that car were taken to a local hospital.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.