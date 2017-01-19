Belvidere North wins 6th straight NIC-10 cheerleading title

Belvidere North's cheerleading team continued its dominance in the NIC-10, winning the competitive cheerleading championship Thursday night at Guilford. The Blue Thunder used a steady dose of tumbling and stunts to capture the title by more than nine points over second place Harlem. Belvidere took third in the competition.

The win was the sixth straight NIC-10 championship for Belvidere North, who has widened the gap in the NIC-10 in recent years. Rockford Lutheran took home the title in the Big Northern competition, with Stillman Valley taking second and North Boone finishing third.