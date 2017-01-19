Rockford Alderman responds to food stamp fraud in her Ward

Wednesday afternoon three Rockford businesses were swarming with federal agents. Now they're all closed.

Four people were arrested: Vansy Xayvandy, Aung Gyaw, Som Xayvandy, and Feuy Khaikham. They're all accused of wire and food stamp fraud.

Federal authorities say the group allegedly bought SNAP benefits from others then illegally used them. All of the stores are in 11th Ward Alderman Karen Elyea's Ward, who says this kind of fraud is a problem in the neighborhood.

"People would come there, get money for their link cards and probably spend it on drugs."

She's glad the four suspects accused of abusing the system were arrested, but says there's more work to do.

"I think there's more stores doing this type of thing, I'm surprised they only closed four of them."

She says despite this illegal activity, the neighborhood still has growing business potential.

"There's clothing stores, there's a nice grocery store, there's nice restaurants. It really can be a multicultural, nice place to shop."

But before businesses can grow, she says other need to go.

"Closing these stores is a necessary thing to get the criminal element off of Broadway and start new."

You can find more on the charged the four face here.