Hononegah's wrestling team wrapped up a perfect run through the NIC-10 dual season, beating Harlem, 52-12. Hononegah dominated its rival to take home the coveted Rivals Cup, which is the trophy the two schools wrestle for every year.

In girls basketball, Byron had no trouble with one of its biggest rivals, beating Stillman Valley, 68-30. The Lady Tigers are still undefeated in Big Northern Conference play.