Rockford Police are now investigating after a Burger King on W. Riverside is robbed at gunpoint.

Officers says two males walked in wearing all black and ski masks. One suspect held the front cashier at gunpoint while the second suspect ordered the manager to give him the money in the drawer. The manager opened the cash register and took an unknown amount of money.

Both suspects fled out of the rear of the restaurant. A K-9 officer was used, but no suspects were found.