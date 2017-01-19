Sen. Durbin plans to join rally day after inauguration

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he's going to the inauguration. 13 WREX spoke one-on-one with him about the big day.

Durbin says he'll be on stage for the inauguration along with other U.S. senators and congress members.

He's one of a few Illinois Democrats going to the ceremony and says he's been in D.C. for the last eight inaugurations.

But the day after Donald Trump takes the oath of office, Sen Durbin says he's taking to the streets to speak out about concerns he has with the Trump administration.

"There's a rally relating to many issues such as preserving our health insurance system and many other issues that we think are likely to be coming up during the new administration, so Chicago, Washington, Springfield, there'll be a lot of responses all across the nation. I'll be at the one at the state capital," said Durbin.

Durbin says he doesn't consider these rallies "protests" but wants to make sure he voices his support for issues he believes in.