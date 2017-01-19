Hononegah girls support coach after family tragedy

Hononegah girls head basketball coach Randy Weibel lost his son in a car wreck less than two weeks ago. It's a painful loss for the Lady Indians head coach. But his team is making sure he's not going through it alone.

"When we heard the news, it rattled the entire team," senior guard Meagan Matuska said. "We know now what we have to play for."

Weibel's family received an outpouring of support from the entire Rockford area basketball community.

"I mean, everyone I knew when they heard about it, they were ready to be there for him and support him and I just think that's awesome," Matuska said.

Supporting their leader has tightened the bond between the girls on the team.

"The tragedy that happened with him, it just brought us so much closer together," sophomore guard Jordan King said. "It showed us we can't take anything for granted."

As Hononegah prepares for a key NIC-10 showdown with Boylan Friday night, the Lady Indians hope to keep winning for Weibel.