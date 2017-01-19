Rockford all-ages music venue to host first show Friday night

A new all-ages music venue in Rockford sets to host its first show Friday night.

The Milkhouse is located downtown at 121 S. Madison Street and is Rockford's only all-ages music venue. One of the spearheads of the Milkhouse is a musician who's grown up in Rockford himself. He says an all-aged venue is important to a vibrant and growing music scene where kids can feel safe.

"If we could get a place this size with good sound and really give them a performance venue they can utilize and thrive in that would be ideal," Gavin Epperson said.

Friday's soft opening show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The lineup includes Name the Moon, Tundras, The Lizardman Experience and Jesus Correa. Tickets can be bought at the door.