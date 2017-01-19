Rockford Dunkin' Donuts robbed

Rockford Police are investigating after a Dunkin' Donuts was robbed.

It happened at the Charles St. location just before 4 p.m. Police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money from workers behind the counter. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

The suspect was described as a black man, 6'0" tall, 300 pounds, in his late thirties or early forties, wearing a stocking cap, blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt pulled around his face. No one was hurt during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to Contact the Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.