Man arrested on first degree murder charges in connection to Lavontay Allen's death

Rockford Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Lavontay Allen.

Rockford police, along with Wisconsin State Patrol and Walworth County Sheriff's Office arrested Latravius Stinger, 26, on Thursday in southern Wisconsin.

Rockford police say officers saw Stringer leaving the Rockford area before enough officers could respond to pull the silver Chrysler Crossfire over. Officers followed the car into southern Wisconsin and as backup arrived, officers and deputies pulled Stringer over and arrested him.

He is being held in the Walworth County Jail.

Stringer is charged with first degree murder for the death of Allen, who was shot and killed Dec. 27 shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Preston Street and S. Central Ave.

Allen, his mother and another passenger were in a car when Stringer allegedly fired at the vehicle. Allen's mother was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Stringer is being held on $1 million bond.