Sheriff VanVickle to attend presidential inauguration

The Ogle County Sheriff is in Washington for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.



Brian VanVickle is on his own dime. The Republican says he wanted to take his family there to witness history. He says they do have tickets to the inauguration.



VanVickle says he was glad Trump won the presidency because of the Supreme Court nominee pick he'll eventually make.



The sheriff feels a conservative justice will help change the outlook for law enforcement in this country as they continue to do their jobs in an ever changing society.