Rockford sets new goal to tackle youth homelessness

Homeless at any age is difficult, but for teens and children it can have even greater consequences.

"When you have kids who are homeless, that often does translate to them being homeless when they're older, just the instability. If we can somehow get them [into stable housing] now and kind of moving in the right direction, it's very important," said Angie Walker, city of Rockford human services housing advocate.

That's why next week, Rockford begins the task of addressing youth homelessness in the forest city.

"With the level of poverty that we have in Rockford, it's definitely going to be an issue, we just have no way to know what the numbers are going to be, so we're actually looking forward to getting this data so we know what we are up against," said Walker.

Starting Monday, the city will begin a 24-hour study to determine just how many young people are not living in stable housing conditions.

But just getting the data can be a challenge in itself.

"It's very difficult because for a lot of kids, even if they're in these situations, wouldn't necessarily identify themselves as being homeless," said Walker.

Homeless doesn't just mean these kids are sleeping on the streets, they could be couch surfing or bunking up with friends.

Rockford Public Schools says it's been tracking the issue for a while.

"The population of homeless unaccompanied youth is growing," said Mary Trujillo, student advocate for families in transition at RPS 205.

Last school year, RPS identified nearly 2,500 students who were living in unstable conditions, a number it says continues to rise each year.

"We're at December and we're almost to where we were last time at the end of the school year again we have the rest of the year to go and we're already at that number," said Trujillo.

With the city making it its mission to end youth homelessness, RPS hopes this is the last year, it sees a number that high.



To help with this year's homeless count, the city is reaching out on social media by using electronic surveys to get a better picture of the data and what the city faces moving forward.



You can find a link to that survey here.

