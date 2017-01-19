Lowry ready for NFC Championship game

Rockford native Dean Lowry and the Green Bay Packers are one win away from reaching the Super Bowl. Lowry has made some solid contributions for the Packers defense this season. The rookie had two sacks during the regular season. He has served as a key part of the defensive line rotation throughout the playoffs.

"It's very hard to get here," Lowry said. "We're four out of 32 teams here for this opportunity. The vets definitely preach that this is a big opportunity for us and that these games don't come around too often. So you have to make the most of it."

Lowry understands the significance of this game. He's trying to stay focused on the task at hand.

"It's a big week in terms of the NFC Championship and more hype around it," Lowry said. "More media attention, more people watching the game. It's important to focus in on our assignments, our keys. Just not get too distracted by the crowd, the environment and the great atmosphere in Atlanta. It's very important to be focused and honed in on our assignment."

The Packers lost to the Falcons earlier this season. That started Green Bay's four game losing streak. This week will be the third straight rematch for the Packers in the playoffs.

"I think it helps to have that first matchup in place," Lowry said. "It shows you how they attacked you, how they looked at you schematically. I think it also gives a sense of familiarity with the personnel they have. I think it's going to help us a lot going down there. It's a tough game. It came down to the last few plays in the fourth quarter. We definitely want to get another crack at them. It's going to be an exciting game."

Kickoff between the Packers and Falcons is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta.