Downtown Rockford YMCA releases master plan

Big changes are coming to the downtown Rockford YMCA.

The ID Pennock Family YMCA unveiled its master plan Thursday. It plans to upgrade both pools, renovate to the main lobby, and add an adventure park.

"It'll be better equipment, better services, probably more programs," says board member Richard Engen. "We'll just be able to serve more people in the community."

The plan will cost a total of $15 million. With these upgrades, the YMCA says it hopes to meet the needs of the community now and into the future.

"The Y is the tool to reach people, and once we get people in a program or to be a part of a service, we inspire change," says President and CEO of Rock River Valley YMCA Mike Brown.

To kick off the campaign, long-time YMCA supporters Richard and Lana Engen will match community contributions up to $500,000.