Murder trial for Todd Smith delayed Thursday, to resume Friday morning

The murder trial of Todd Smith, the Machesney Park man accused of killing his wife Katrina in 2012, continued for the fifth day on Wednesday.

Todd Smith murder trial: A forensic scientists testifies about traces of Katrina's DNA found on key evidence

The Todd Smith murder trial will be back in session Friday morning.

According to a Winnebago County judge, all 14 jurors could not make it to court Thursday. The trial will pick back up tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Katrina Smith left her home back in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband, Todd Smith, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors say he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

