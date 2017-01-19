Murder trial for Todd Smith delayed Thursday, to resume Friday m - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Murder trial for Todd Smith delayed Thursday, to resume Friday morning

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Todd Smith, walking into court Thursday, Jan. 12 Todd Smith, walking into court Thursday, Jan. 12
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Todd Smith murder trial will be back in session Friday morning.

According to a Winnebago County judge, all 14 jurors could not make it to court Thursday. The trial will pick back up tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Katrina Smith left her home back in October 2012 to run errands and never came back. The next month her husband, Todd Smith, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Prosecutors say he beat Smith and dumped her body which was later found in the Rock River.

Watch full coverage of today's court proceedings on 13 News at 5 & 6 on WREX. Follow reporter Mary Sugden on Twitter @MarySugden13 for all the latest updates from court.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.