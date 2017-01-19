Police: Suspects used stolen credit cards around DeKalb, Rochelle

Authorities in DeKalb County are searching for three suspects wanted for using stolen credit cards in the area.

Police say a vehicle was broken into in the 1300 block of Camden Court in Sycamore on January 8. Police say a wallet with several credit cards inside was taken.

Those cards were then used illegally at stores in DeKalb and Rochelle. Pictures of the suspects were captured on security cameras at one of the stores.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers, 815-895-3272.