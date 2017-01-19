Price of stamps to go up this weekend

You may want to stock on stamps before Sunday.
The price of Forever Stamps will go up to 49 cents.
Stamps have cost 47 cents since April when the government temporarily ordered the U.S. postal service to drop its prices for the first time in a century.
Come this Sunday, they will be 49 cents again.
Postcards, international mail and heavier packages will not be affected by the price hike.
