Price of stamps to go up this weekend - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Price of stamps to go up this weekend

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect

You may want to stock on stamps before Sunday.

The price of Forever Stamps will go up to 49 cents.

Stamps have cost 47 cents since April when the government temporarily ordered the U.S. postal service to drop its prices for the first time in a century.

Come this Sunday, they will be 49 cents again.

Postcards, international mail and heavier packages will not be affected by the price hike.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.