Four arrested on food stamp fraud in Rockford Wednesday

The United States Attorney’s Office in Rockford announced Thursday that four Rockford residents were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of wire fraud and food stamp fraud.

Vansy Xayvandy, 41, and Aung Gyaw, 22, both of Rockford, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud, one count of knowingly acquiring, transferring, and possessing SNAP benefits in an unlawful manner, and one count of presenting SNAP benefits for redemption knowing that the SNAP benefits had been received, transferred, and used unlawfully. According to the indictment they worked at and operated PB Discount, located at 1115 Broadway in Rockford.

Som Xayvandy, 45, of Rockford, was charged with two counts of wire fraud, one count of knowingly acquiring, transferring, and possessing SNAP benefits in an unlawful manner, and one count of presenting SNAP benefits for redemption knowing that the SNAP benefits had been received, transferred, and used unlawfully. According to the indictment Xayvandy operated and worked at Mr. Clark Groceries, located at 1019 South Main Street in Rockford.

Feuy Khaikham, 55, of Rockford, was charged with two counts of wire fraud, one count of knowingly acquiring, transferring, and possessing SNAP benefits in an unlawful manner, and one count of presenting SNAP benefits for redemption knowing that the SNAP benefits had been received, transferred, and used unlawfully. According to the indictment Khaikham operated and worked at S&B Discount, located at 1207 Broadway in Rockford.

All four were indicted by a federal grand jury on January 10.

The suspects all allegedly brought SNAP benefits from others and then illegally used those SNAP benefits. They face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.