Officials say thousands of Skittles found on Wis. highway fell off feed truck

Part of a highway in Dodge County, Wisconsin, northeast of the capital Madison, was covered in thousands and thousands of Skittles Wednesday.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the candies fell off of a feed truck Tuesday night. The Skittles were intended to be fed to cattle, but spilled out on to the highway, creating a "sticky" situation.

"Probably gonna get a little harassment from other sheriff's departments, because I've got pink Skittles on my highways," Sheriff Schmidt said.

The county highway commissioner says the sugary candies will actually help the winter road, says Skittles are "an effective snow and ice fighting" treatment.

Area postal employee Holly Millard says the pink mess actually brightened her day.

"It's a little hint of Spring, I guess, pink Skittles everywhere," she said.