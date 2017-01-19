Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Rockford

Rockford Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called out to the 800 block of 11th Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police that he had just delivered a pizza to a home in the area and was walking back to his car.

The victim says a suspect in a ski mask and armed with a handgun came up to him and robbed him of some cash before running away.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday night, police say another food delivery driver was robbed near the intersection of Nebraska and Wesleyan.