Driver charged with reckless homicide in DeKalb crash that killed teen

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a crash Tuesday night that left a DeKalb teen dead and a St. Charles man in jail.

Fire and rescue crews were called out to the intersection of Peace Road and Route 38 in DeKalb just after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for a four vehicle accident. The driver of one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Johnathon Ode, of DeKalb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Ode's vehicle was also injured and transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford for treatment to serious injuries.

Police say 25-year-old John Yanni III, of St. Charles, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated DUI. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on $1 million bond.

Authorities say a truck driven by Yanni crashed into Ode's car.

Two other vehicles were also involved in this accident. Those drivers suffered minor injuries.