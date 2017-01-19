UPDATE: State St. back open after auto accident near Calvin Park Blvd.

UPDATE: Police say all lines of traffic on State Street are now open, as of 10:45 a.m.

---

Rockford Police and Rockford Fire are on scene of an auto accident at Calvin Park Boulevard and State Street.

Authorities say the eastbound lanes of State Street are now moving again but the westbound lanes will be blocked off for a few hours. There was an accident involving a utility pole where live wires were down. Drivers should and expect traffic delays near State and Calvin Park for the rest of the morning.

According to the Com-Ed power outage map, there are some power outage issues for as many as 300 home in that area as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were also on the scene of auto accidents near Spring Creek and Alpine, as well as in the 8000 block of Montague Road. Authorities say a driver collided with a tree on Montague Road around 8:30 a.m. The driver had to be extricated from the car and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Rockford Fire Department says they have been called out to as many at 20 traffic accidents this morning. They say roads, especially side streets, are very slick. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when driving this morning.

In Rock County, Wisconsin authorities say they are investigating a serious crash that occurred early Thursday morning where a 23-year-old Stoughton man was ejected from his SUV and sustained life threatening. That accident happened in Porter.