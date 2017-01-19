Rockford Mayor says he won't endorse candidate this Spring

Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey only has three months left in office. But he says there's still a lot of work to be done, including balancing the budget.

"We've known about our limited options and they are the following: number one, we cut and we've cut costs in the past," said Morrissey. "Number two, we can look at raising revenue. That's not something that's popular often, but we've done it in the past. When we look at things like our Rebuilding Rockford referendum. And then finally, we can raid the so called piggy bank. We've worked to build that balance back up where we now have $11.5 million reserve. I don't want to raid that to balance the budget."

Morrissey says he won't endorse a candidate for mayor., but he will endorse ideas. He says residents should pick the next leader who has the best vision for the city.

"There's a biblical passage that talks about the people who don't have a vision will perish," said Morrissey. "I tend to think the reason I got elected in the first place is because I created a vision that challenged the status quo. I think we've gone a long ways toward achieving that vision, certainly the work is not done."



