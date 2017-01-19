Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he's excited for economic growth during visit to Rockford

Adam Kinzinger was in Rockford Wednesday to tell businesses he's excited to see economic growth.

"The horizon of growth here is outstanding," Kinzinger said. "To see the great work SupplyCore is done to impact the downtown Rockford area and the community."

16th Congressional District Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he wants the business to be an example of what it can do for Rockford, as well as on a global scale. He also talked about issues that are coming through Washington right now--including Russian hacking, health care, tax reform and infrastructure.

Kinzinger says success will come if lawmakers start reaching across the aisle.

"My hope as a member of congress and looking at how I lead going forward, what kind of tone do I use? [It's] that we get an opportunity at some point in the future to take a deep breathe and figure out how to work together again," Kinzinger said.

He says he will be in Washington Friday for president-elect Trump's inauguration ceremonies.