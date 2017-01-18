IceHogs earn shutout win on the road

Goaltender Jeff Glass notched a 26-save shutout in his team debut and Evan Mosey scored the game-winning goal just three minutes in the first period to lead the Rockford IceHogs (14-20-3-3) to a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Monsters (17-15-1-3) on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Rockford maintained its 1-0 lead for nearly the entire game thanks to a standout debut from Glass. The 31-year-old turned away each of Cleveland’s 26 shots, including a clutch save in the game’s final minutes when the Monsters pulled goaltender Anton Forsberg in favor of an extra attacker. With time winding down, Glass slid post-to-post to rob Justin Scott on the doorstep and preserve both his shutout and Rockford’s victory.

Mosey spotted Glass the only lead the goaltender would need just three minutes into the game. Rockford captain Jake Dowell set up the shot, popping a puck to Mosey as he streaked in on a breakaway before slipping in a backhand shot past Cleveland’s Forsberg.

The victory was the just the IceHogs’ second shutout of the 2016-17 season, and first since Lars Johansson recorded 28 saves against Charlotte on Nov. 12 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.