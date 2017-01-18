After two meetings, 12 hours of testimony, Rockton asphalt plant layed over until February

After a total of 12 hours of hearing testimony over 2 days, the Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals does not reach a decision about the proposed asphalt plant in Rockton.

The decision to lay over the issue came at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The board heard testimony from asphalt plant petitioners, appraisers and Rockton homeowners at two meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals must decide 4-7 whether to recommend approval to the Winnebago County Board.

Appraisers and petitioners say the plant won't drag down property values but homeowners disagree--saying no one will want to buy a home down the road from an asphalt plant.

The Zoning Board of appeals will take up the issue again on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the county board room.