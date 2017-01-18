Ice jams causing flooding on the Rock River

This week's warmer weather has helped the ice on the Rock River thaw and break up, creating problems for those living along the river. Ice jams and minor flooding is occurring along the Rock River in Ogle Co. near Byron and Oregon.

Residents along the Rock should be alert, as water levels may change very quickly, and flooding could occur rapidly. The flooding may last as long as next Tuesday, or until the ice chunks on the river melt or the jam breaks up.

Ice jams pop up when the river ice breaks up, then chunks get clogged along bridges or bends in the river. This forms a dam, creating flooding upstream from the jam. These jams can occur quickly, providing little warning before flooding occurs.

While the jam may look solid, ice jams are very unstable, so do not walk out onto any piles of ice on the river. Residents along the river should monitor river levels, and prepare for flooding. If you see ice breaking up or starting to pile in spots, contact the National Weather Service to pass along any reports.