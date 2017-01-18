Simply Mac store at CherryVale Mall suddenly closes - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Simply Mac store at CherryVale Mall suddenly closes

Posted:
CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) -

13 WREX has learned the Simply Mac store at CherryVale Mall is closed for good.

They are closed as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Simply Mac is an Apple Premier Partner with stores across the country. They are owned by GameStop. 

According to the corporate website, there are two other Simply Mac stores in Illinois, in Champaign and Springfield.

When reached for comment, GameStop's corporate office says they are working on "evaluating and closing non-productive locations," and the closure of the Cherryvale location was "part of that strategy."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.