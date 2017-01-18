Simply Mac store at CherryVale Mall suddenly closes

13 WREX has learned the Simply Mac store at CherryVale Mall is closed for good.

They are closed as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Simply Mac is an Apple Premier Partner with stores across the country. They are owned by GameStop.

According to the corporate website, there are two other Simply Mac stores in Illinois, in Champaign and Springfield.

When reached for comment, GameStop's corporate office says they are working on "evaluating and closing non-productive locations," and the closure of the Cherryvale location was "part of that strategy."