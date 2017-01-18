DIGGING DEEPER: Area school districts start testing water for lead

Water can look clean and taste clean but now the state wants to make sure it's safe for students to drink.

"Now will have some data to show and help our students in their health risks," says Freeport School Supt. Mike Schiffman.

On Monday, Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation requiring elementary schools and day cares to test their water for lead.

13 News reached out to a number of area districts to see whether they are already doing this.

We found while some schools have done testing but most of them are starting it this year.

Rockford schools began testing at the end of 2016.

"We didn't know what to expect. We were hoping it was zero across the board," says RPS 205 Chief Operations Officer Todd Schmidt.

But it wasn't. 14 out of 24 schools had some water source that exceeded the state's acceptable lead levels.

This week the district contacted parents and restricted access to water fountains and sinks.

"We don't feel that we have any problem with the distribution system with the water coming in, or the distribution system. It's mostly isolated to the end device, usually the drinking fountain or the faucet," Schmidt says.

RPS says the levels are a fraction of what was found in Flint, Michigan three years ago but it is replacing all the affected systems.

Over in Freeport, schools start testing later this year.

While Schiffman agrees it's necessary, he worries who's paying for it..

"It's another unfunded mandate that's coming down from the legislators. Definitely going to be one that keeps our kids safe but again it would be nice to see some funding that comes with that to help the schools," Schiffman says.

RPS 205 says the testing cost it around $25,000 so far.

It's money both districts say guarantee the water kids drink is as safe as it looks.

The new legislation only requires testing for schools that serve kindergarten thru fifth grade students. RPS and Freeport school, however, say they plan to add testing in all of their schools in the future.

Schools that reported high levels of lead:

-Gregory Elementary School: Sink in staff lounge, classroom sink

-Conklin Elementary School: Office sink

-Johnson Elementary School: Four classroom sinks

-McIntosh Elementary School: Three classroom sinks

-Haskell Year-Round Academy: Two classroom sinks, nurse's office sink, school kitchen sink, physical education sink

-Carlson Elementary School: Classroom sink/bubbler, custodial closet sink

-Bloom Elementary School: Drinking fountain, nurse's office sink, kitchen sink, classroom sink, boiler room sink