Jaycees to return to Rockford area

The wheels are in motion for a new Jaycees Rockford Junior chapter to come to the Stateline.

The Jaycees is an international organization with nearly 200,000 young active people between the ages of 18 and 40 and over five million alumni. It's goal: to empower young active citizens to create positive change in their community.



Ericka Swearinger, a former Jaycee member in Sheboygan, WI, is leading the effort to form Rockford's new chapter.



Swearinger says the new chapter has 12 members right now, but they hope to grow.



The first Rockford Jaycees recruiting event takes place Tuesday, January 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Tavern on Clark.