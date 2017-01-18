Ogle County leaders react to Nippon Sharyo layoff

More than 100 people could be looking for a new job after Nippon Sharyo announced yesterday its plans to layoff nearly one-third of its employees at the Rochelle plant.

"It's never good to see a layoff of this number, but I don't think it will really have a real negative impact on Ogle Co.," said Ogle Co. Board Chairman Kim Gouker.

Rochelle's director of economic development Jason Anderson says that's because a large portion of those workers do not live in the Rochelle area.

"About 75 to 80%of the people who come to work in Rochelle don't live in Rochelle they live all around northern Illinois, they commute," said Anderson.

While Anderson does not believe any one community will feel any major impact, the numbers tell a different story for the one of the city's biggest companies.

Over the last year and a half, the Rochelle plant has suffered four different rounds of layoffs, amounting to 310 people losing their job at least temporarily.

We asked Chairman Gouker if he was worried about the longevity of Nippon Sharyo here in northern Illinois.

"This is a company that built this facility for the long haul and i think they're going to stay here," said Gouker.

Anderson agrees and believes the impacts could be minimal for employees who might soon be out of a job

"Rochelle and this region should very easily be able to absorb those people back into good jobs because they're available," said Anderson.

A silver lining they hope keeps manufacturing strong in Ogle Co.

It's still unclear whether any of the employees from the recent layoff will be brought back to the plant.