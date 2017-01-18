Athlete of the Week - Victoria Malone

East senior basketball player Victoria Malone is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Malone has helped lead a resurgence in the Lady E-Rab program with her dad at the helm as the coach.

Malone runs the point and understands how important that role is to her team.

"With my team I need to know where everyone is and isn't," Malone said. "You're a coach on the floor. You have to know your team inside and out."

Malone has East in a position to contend for a NIC-10 title. The Lady E-Rabs are a game out of first place at the halfway point of the conference season. East has games at Harlem Friday, then against Guilford at the Rumble in the Rock at Rock Valley College Saturday.