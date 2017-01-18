Rockton to host another meeting about asphalt plant

A proposed Rockton asphalt plant will again be discussed at a meeting Wednesday night.

Tuesday night the Zoning Board of Appeals was set to decide whether to recommend approval for the asphalt plant to the Winnebago County Board.

However no decision was made after six hours of hearing from homeowners and appraisers, many of them upset about the plan.

The board will meet again tonight to hear more testimony in hopes to make a decision.

That meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.