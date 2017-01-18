Freeport man arrested for allegedly firing gun at convenience store

An argument at a Freeport convenience store led to gunshots being fired Tuesday afternoon, according to Freeport Police.

Police say officers were called to The Konnect convenience store in the 300 block of North Galena Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of shot being fired.

During the investigation, police learned that a fight between two people broke out inside the store. Police say one of the men fighting inside the store went outside, then fired a gun at the other person as they were leaving the store.

About two hours later police found the suspected shooter, 19-year-old Marqwan Monroe, of Freeport, in the 600 block of Cottonwood Street. He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Monroe is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Police say Monroe also had outstanding warrants out for domestic battery and contempt of court. At the time of his arrest, Monroe was on probation for a March 2016 residential burglary conviction.